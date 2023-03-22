SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is an Ozarks-based history-themed radio show on KICK 92.3 FM & 1340 AM.

This week host John Sellars spoke with one of the founding members of the Ozark Mountain Daredevil, Randle Chowning. Chowning was one of the vocalists and the lead guitarist for the country-rock band for several years.

“He talked about how he got started playing music… and how he writes songs,” said Sellars. He said lately Chowning hasn’t been able to play due to health problems.

“He’s going to write a book about the history of his life and they’re having a kind of going away party for his music career on the first of April,” said Sellars. “He’s got five CDs that he’s put together of some of his songs… they’re going to be available for sale. But that’ll be the last of his music.”

Chowning sang the band’s first chart success “If You Wanna Get To Heaven” which was released on the band’s first album, The Ozark Mountain Daredevils, in 1973. He would continue to play with and without the band throughout their 50-year-and-still-going career.

Chowning spent about 10 years in Nashville before returning to Springfield to work on various collaborative and solo albums.

Check out the video above to learn more about Chowning and some stories about how the daredevils got started.