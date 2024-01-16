SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Ozark Mountain Daredevils have announced their final tour for 2024-2025, according to their Facebook page.

Their post states that they will retire from touring following the conclusion of their “When It Shines” tour in 2025.

“When It Shines,” is not just a tour; it’s a heartfelt farewell to our amazing fans who’ve supported us throughout the years,” said co-founding partners John Dillon and Michael “Supe” Granda.

Founded in the early 1970s, the American rock band is best known for their singles “If You Wanna Get To Heaven” and “Jackie Blue.”

“We’re immensely grateful for the love and unwavering support we’ve received for over 50 years,” the co-founders stated. “This tour is our way of saying thank you and celebrating the incredible journey we’ve had together.”

Fans can find information about tour dates, venues, and ticket purchases at www.ozarkdaredevils.com.