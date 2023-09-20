SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from Ozark was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to child molestation.

Leo Evans, 69, pleaded guilty on September 20 in an arraignment hearing.

Evans originally was charged with seven felonies, but under the plea agreement, will serve 10 years for first-degree child molestation and 10 years for second-degree child molestation, consecutively.

According to court documents, the arrest and charges came after a sex toy was found in a child’s bedroom on Dec. 28, 2021. The child said Evans gave her the sex toy and told her to take her clothes off so that he could take photos.