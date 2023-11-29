KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Ozark man has been sentenced to prison time for drug trafficking.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 26-year-old Jevn Todd Griffitt was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Griffitt pay the government $15,324, which is the amount he profited from the trafficking operation.

Griffitt pleaded guilty in January 2023 to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Griffitt conspired with two other people (Christopher Richard Ward, 45, of Kansas City and Paris Ready, 29, of Sperry, Oklahoma) to distribute the drugs from May – November 2019.

Court documents state Griffitt admitted that he bought 1.2 kilograms of meth from Ward and also sold firearms to Ward.

Law enforcement caught up with Griffitt when he sold a handgun to an undercover officer in October 2019. Griffitt was spotted later in Springfield and Greene County deputies attempted to stop him on I-44.

Griffitt fled, throwing what was believed to be methamphetamine out the window of his vehicle.

Investigators recovered over 200 grams of meth from the road. They also found a bag in the front passenger floorboard that contained parts, a magazine and an armorer’s kit for an AR-15. Various types of ammunition, drug paraphernalia and $74 in cash were also recovered from the bag. More drugs were found in the front passenger floorboard and scattered throughout the vehicle.

Ward attempted to flee from deputies during his arrest in September 2019. On the same day, staff at a hotel where Ward was staying discovered a black case in his room that contained six baggies of meth and another bag with less than a gram of heroin.

Both Ward and Ready have pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy and have been sentenced.

Ward was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison without parole and was ordered to pay back the government the $39,960 in proceeds from the conspiracy.

Ready was sentenced to five years in federal prison without parole.