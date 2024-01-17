OZARK, Mo. — An Ozark man who was arrested after a stand-off with police was in court today.

According to court records, Stanchez Sampson, 23, rescheduled a plea/trial setting for Jan. 31 at 10:00 a.m.

According to an Ozark Police Department report, on Feb. 7, 2023, Sampson was accused of forcing himself into an apartment and holding a victim hostage. Sampson barricaded himself inside with a firearm.

The Springfield Police Special Response Team was called to help arrest Sampson.

Sampson was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree domestic assault, third-degree kidnapping and violation of order of protection.

He is being held in the Christian County detention center with no bond.