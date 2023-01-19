SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The owner of Pappy’s Place BBQ has died.

According to a social media post from the restaurant, the restaurant will be closed until Jan. 24 due to co-owner Wayne Rader’s passing.

“It is with very heavy hearts and great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Wayne Rader,” reads the statement. “He is loved by many, and he will be greatly missed.”

Pappy’s Place BBQ is located at 943 N. Main St. The owners recently purchased a building next to the restaurant that they planned to turn into Papp’s English Pub.

Pappy’s is one of the oldest restaurants in Springfield.