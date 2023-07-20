UPDATE: 3:00 p.m. According to a BPD Facebook post, all roads are open and running as normal.

BRANSON, Mo. – An overturned cement truck has reduced a section of Highway 265 near the Chateau of the Lake to one lane.

According to a Facebook post by the Branson Police Department, police and fire crews responded to an overturned cement truck on Highway 265 and Gunner Hill Lane near the Chateau of the Lake.

One lane of the highway is open, but the crews are still working on the other.

There are no major injuries.

BPD asks the public to avoid this area as there is no detour established.