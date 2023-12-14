SPRINGFIELD — A man drove himself to the hospital after being shot during an argument on East Kearney early Thursday morning.

Springfield Police tell KOLR10 that the dispute started around 12:30 a.m. at 425 E. Kearney. One person pulled out a gun during the argument and shot the other person.

Police said the victim had gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, there have been no arrests and it was a disturbance between two people who knew each other.

SPD says there is no threat to the public and it’s an active investigation.