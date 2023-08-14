CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Over 3,000 customers are without power after a storm rolled through the Ozarks on August 14.

According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, three different power companies are reporting outages.

Southwest Electric Co-op: 1,860

Laclede Electric Co-op: 719

Co-Mo Electric Co-op: 429

Laclede Electric has identified eight broken poles across the system currently. The restoration process could continue through the afternoon.

Courtesy of Camden County Emergency Management

Camden County Emergency Management reports that T Highway is blocked by a downed power line.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.