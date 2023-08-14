CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Over 3,000 customers are without power after a storm rolled through the Ozarks on August 14.

According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, three different power companies are reporting outages.

  • Southwest Electric Co-op: 1,860
  • Laclede Electric Co-op: 719
  • Co-Mo Electric Co-op: 429

Laclede Electric has identified eight broken poles across the system currently. The restoration process could continue through the afternoon.

  • Courtesy of Camden County Emergency Management
  • Courtesy of Camden County Emergency Management
  • Courtesy of Camden County Emergency Management

Camden County Emergency Management reports that T Highway is blocked by a downed power line.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.