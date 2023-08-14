CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Over 3,000 customers are without power after a storm rolled through the Ozarks on August 14.
According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, three different power companies are reporting outages.
- Southwest Electric Co-op: 1,860
- Laclede Electric Co-op: 719
- Co-Mo Electric Co-op: 429
Laclede Electric has identified eight broken poles across the system currently. The restoration process could continue through the afternoon.
Camden County Emergency Management reports that T Highway is blocked by a downed power line.
