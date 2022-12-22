LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – Auto crashes involving more than 20 vehicles, including passenger cars and tractor-trailer units, have halted eastbound traffic on Interstate 44 north of Lebanon.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports there are injuries from the crashes, although none are believed to be serious. The scene involves 20 to 30 vehicles.

Eastbound traffic is halted in the area of the 135- to 140-mile markers, about 10 miles northeast of Lebanon, according to Sgt. Mike Mitchell, spokesman for patrol Troop I.

The closure is expected to last up to five hours.

“There are multiple crashes,” he said, “involving tractor-trailer units and passenger cars.”

Traffic is backed up about 2 miles to the south and west of the scene, he said.

Crawford County crash

There is another crash in Crawford county that has caused a delay. The crash is located at the 205 mile marker of Interstate 44, past Exit 303 for Route ZZ/N.

Both lanes of eastbound I-44 are closed. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is estimating that the crash — which occurred around 11:45 a.m. — will take 2 hours to clear.

Crawford County is east of Laclede County.