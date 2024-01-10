NIXA, Mo. — Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC) is planning to expand a building project that will eventually house the agriculture and lineworker programs at the Richwood Valley campus.

OTC’s Board of Trustees has approved an additional $312,948 for the project, which will add nearly 3,000 square feet of space and bring the facility’s overall footprint to just over 19,000 square feet.

The new building will provide additional classroom and training space for the agriculture and electrical distribution systems (lineworker) programs.

The agriculture program has grown rapidly since it moved to Richwood Valley in 2019, and the building will offer dedicated space for the lineworker program for the first time since the program debuted in 2021.

OTC broke ground for the new facility on Jan. 2 and plans to have the facility available for classes by January 2025.