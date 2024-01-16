JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in Jasper County this week.

According to drivers “Angus Ann” and “Jumbo Dog Jimmy”, the iconic 27-foot-long car will stop in both Joplin and Webb City. During their stops, the Oscar Mayer representatives will hand out memorabilia like the Wiener Whistle, talk about their travels, and more.

Angus Ann Jumbo Dog Jimmy Hotdoggers

The Wienermobile will stop at Joplin’s 7th St. Walmart Supercenter on January 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. That same day it will also visit Webb City’s Walmart Supercenter on S. Madison St. from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It will return to Joplin on January 21 for one last stop at the S. Range Line Walmart Supercenter from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.