OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Multiple suspects were arrested leading to the seizure of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and stolen firearms.

According to a press release from the City of Osage Beach, on June 21, The Osage Beach Police Department and Mid Mo Drug Task Force arrested 3 people at a traffic stop on Osage Beach Parkway.

As a result of these arrests, a search warrant was executed on a storage unit on Executive Drive in Osage Beach. A search of this storage unit resulted in the seizure of 27 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of methamphetamine, 4 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, ammunition and bulletproof vests were also recovered.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol bomb squad removed multiple explosives found within the unit.

Travis Goff and 2 others were arrested and transported to the Camden County Jail. Goff was later charged with trafficking drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm.