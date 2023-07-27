OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Two Osage Beach Fire Protection District firefighters are being commended for their action movie-style boat rescue.

According to an OBFPD release, around 11:43 a.m. on July 25, firefighters were dispatched to a boat in distress. It was found the boat was circling out of control and its passengers were hanging from the side.

A firefighting engine operated by Chris Holden and Judd Douglas showed up at the Lake of the Ozarks, where they discovered the call was valid. The two flagged down a personal watercraft nearby and borrowed the vessel.

Chris Holden Judd Douglas

The two men used the PWC to reach the boat circling in the water. Douglas brought the PWC near the boat and Holden jumped from it to the boat and successfully boarded it. Holden then brought the boat under control and the firefighters helped the passengers to safety.

A marine unit arrived to transport the passengers to a nearby condominium complex. No injuries were sustained. The investigation into the incident was turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.