OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Osage Beach yesterday, April 26.

The Osage Beach Police Department was called out to the scene around 8:48 p.m. on April 26 to respond to the crash on westbound U.S. Highway 54 around the 123.2-mile marker.

One of the drivers in the crash died from their injuries. Their name has not been released. Officers are waiting until next of kin are notified, according to a press release.

