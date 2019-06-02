Organization hosts workshop to help churches understand sexual assault survivors Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Me Too Springfield is hoping to help church leaders in the area be more understanding of survivors of sexual assault.

The group hosted a workshop Saturday for church leaders and Christians to teach them how to react if a survivor brings their story to them.

"Knowing that survivors in my community feel safe within the church is really important to me," said Me Too Springfield President Jordan Harris. "It's also something that we hear a lot, that it's not happening."

Harris says many survivors are afraid to tell their stories out of fear of the church's reaction.

"While Christians are supposed to be the ones that are showing the most love and the most trust and the least amount of judgment," said Harris. "A lot of times, survivors are afraid to bring their experiences forward because they don't want to feel shame about what happened."

She says it's not about politics.

"Sexual assault doesn't care if you're Republican or a Democrat and so we don't either," Harris said. "We just try to help everybody who we can."

One of the workshop attendees, Whitney Esquibel, a representative of The Venues Church in Springfield, says she's glad she came to the workshop.

"It's been really helpful for us to learn how to better advocate for people that come to our church," said Esquibel. "How to hear their stories, how to support and walk with them in their journeys."

Esquibel says church leaders need to remember that they aren't professionals in responding to people's sexual assault stories.

"I think that admitting that we don't have the training," Esquibel said. "We're not therapists, we don't know exactly what to do but to walk with those people and to get them the right resources and just say, 'We believe you. We hear you and we support you,' is the best that we can do with the training that we have."

There are no more public workshops but Me Too Springfield says if churches would like to have their own private workshops, they can contact the group.