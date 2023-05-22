SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — O’Reilly has expanded beyond the United States and Mexico for the first time by opening a distribution center and two stores in Puerto Rico.

O’Reilly representatives hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facilities on May 21, according to a press release.

“This expansion would not be possible without the outstanding dedication of our team members,” wrote CEO Greg Johnson in the press release.

The facilities created dozens of jobs for Puerto Ricans. The two retail stores are in Hatillo and Bayamon. The distribution center is attached to the Bayamon store.