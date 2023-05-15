SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Staff from the upcoming Hollywood film “Oppenheimer” recently visited Relics Antique Mall to purchase items for the film that will be released this summer.

According to a press release from Relics Antique Mall, in January of 2022, Hollywood buyers visited Relics Antique Mall in Springfield to procure items for the Christopher Nolan-directed film.

This was the second time Hollywood has shopped at the antique mall after purchasing set decorations and furniture for Martin Scorsasie’s movie “Killer of the Flower Moon,” which is slated to be released in October.

In the press release, Relics Owner Beverly Robb said, “The buyer bought everything from antique oak filing cabinets to glass candle holders, to a vintage Craftsman bandsaw.”

“Oppenheimer” follows physicist J Robert Oppenheimer working with a team of scientists during the Manhattan Project, leading to the development of the atomic bomb. The film will star Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Jack Quaid, Rami Malek and Matt Damon.

The film is set to release in theaters on July 21, 2023.