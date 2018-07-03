Operation Dry Water Encourages Safe Boating This Independence Day

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) -- The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission teamed up with boating safety officers in the state to crack down on boating under the influence around the Fourth of July.

"Operation Dry Water" is intended to help prevent boating accidents with intoxicated drivers.

Law administrators say boating while intoxicated is becoming more common and is the leading contributing factor of deadly accidents on the water.