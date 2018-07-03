News

Operation Dry Water Encourages Safe Boating This Independence Day

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 06:16 AM CDT

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) -- The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission teamed up with boating safety officers in the state to crack down on boating under the influence around the Fourth of July.

"Operation Dry Water" is intended to help prevent boating accidents with intoxicated drivers.

Law administrators say boating while intoxicated is becoming more common and is the leading contributing factor of deadly accidents on the water.

