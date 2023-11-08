SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It has been one year since Missouri voters passed Amendment 3, which legalized recreational marijuana.

Missouri joins a list of 23 other states that have also legalized it.

Dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana in early February and in the first three months of selling legal cannabis, the state made over 350 million dollars.

By passing Amendment 3, voters also approved automatic expungement for prior cannabis convictions.

As of August of this year, Missouri has expunged over 70,000 convictions according to a national organization for marijuana laws.

And since February, several cities and counties across the Show Me state have voted to add an additional 3 percent sales tax. Which go towards things such as public safety, mental health services, housing, and substance abuse services.

Cities like Springfield, Ozark, and Branson approved the additional tax and during last night’s general election Seymour, Marshfield, Branson West, Marionville, and Eldon all approved the 3% percent additional sales tax.

In Springfield, the additional three percent sales tax that voters approved is expected to generate 1.8 million dollars for the city.