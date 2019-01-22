One Person Killed in House Fire in Springfield

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: The Springfield Fire Department released the name of the victim of this morning's fire on W. Division Street.

Morgan Diehl, 32, of Springfield, was found unresponsive in the front yard of the home. Firefighters tried to resuscitate Diehl and transported her to a Springfield hospital.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital. The cause of death has is still undetermined and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Springfield Fire said

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-Springfield Fire officials are working to notify the family of a person who was killed in a house fire Monday morning.

Assistant Fire Chief Olan Morelan told KOLR10 crews were called to the 3000 block of West Division Street around 1:00 a.m. Monday.

One person was killed.

The Fire Marshal is at the house right now. Investigators are working to find out what caused the fire. We expect the Department to release more information soon, and we'll bring you any new details as we learn more.

