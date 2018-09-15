One Person Killed in Fayetteville Mobile Home Fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of KNWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- A yet-to-be-identified victim was killed in a mobile home fire in Fayetteville Friday evening.

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management confirmed that a person was killed in the fire. Authorities have not yet revealed the name of the person killed in the fire.

The fire ignited sometime around 6 p.m. in the 2800 block of Double Springs Road.

The cause of the fire has also not been revealed.