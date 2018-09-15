News

One Person Killed in Fayetteville Mobile Home Fire

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 09:53 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 09:53 PM CDT

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- A yet-to-be-identified victim was killed in a mobile home fire in Fayetteville Friday evening.

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management confirmed that a person was killed in the fire. Authorities have not yet revealed the name of the person killed in the fire.

The fire ignited sometime around 6 p.m. in the 2800 block of Double Springs Road.

The cause of the fire has also not been revealed.

