One Person Killed in Fayetteville Mobile Home Fire
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- A yet-to-be-identified victim was killed in a mobile home fire in Fayetteville Friday evening.
The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management confirmed that a person was killed in the fire. Authorities have not yet revealed the name of the person killed in the fire.
The fire ignited sometime around 6 p.m. in the 2800 block of Double Springs Road.
The cause of the fire has also not been revealed.
