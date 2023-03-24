UPDATE 10:20 A.M. — The missing person’s body was found. Two of the six people are dead. All six passengers of the vehicle are now accounted for.

Original article:

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — After a vehicle with six people attempted to cross a low-water crossing in Wright County, one person is dead and one is missing.

According to a release from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, six “young adults” were swept off of the Highway M in Grovesprings around midnight.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri Conservation Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Grovesprings Fire Department and MSHP Search and Rescue arrived on the scene.

Four people were able to get out of the vehicle and water safely. The body of one person was located. Emergency responders are still searching for the sixth person.

This article will be updated as more information is released.