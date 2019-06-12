Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, MO.-- One man is in custody after a standoff with Springfield Police early Wednesday morning that lasted about two hours.

The incident took place around midnight, west of the intersection of North Street and Weller Avenue on the north side of Springfield.



According to authorities neighbors in the area noticed a suspect break into a nearby home and then called police.



Police surrounded the home and were eventually able to arrest the suspect.