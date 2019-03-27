One man hurt in North Little Rock officer-involved shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ar. (KARK) - A suspect has been injured in an officer-involved shooting.

The North Little Rock Police Department (NLRPD) says it happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment building in the 100 block of Rimrock Place. The scene is just off JFK Boulevard.

Police say a caller reported a man was walking up and down the road pointing a gun at people. When officers to investigate, the suspect locked himself in an apartment.

When he finally came out of the apartment he pointed the gun at officers, the NLRPD says and two officers fired shots that injured the suspect. He was taken to the hospital but there's no further word on his condition. His name is not yet being released.

Per department policy, both officers are on administrative leave and are being interviewed about the shooting.