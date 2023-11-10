SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department says one person died after a truck crashed into a tree on east Trafficway on Friday morning.

Luis Ocampo Venegas, 27, of Springfield, died at the scene after traveling eastbound on Trafficway when he lost control of his truck and hit a tree around 2 a.m., according to a press release.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. This was Springfield’s 24th fatal motor vehicle crash in 2023.