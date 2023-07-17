SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One person suffered non-life threatening injuries after a shooting overnight in Springfield.

Early Monday morning Springfield Police responded to a shooting near the intersection of E. Turner Street and N. Rogers Avenue.

SPD is surrounding the home this morning announcing on a loudspeaker that officers have a warrant, urging the suspect to come out.

An armored vehicle was on scene, and multiple officers are armed with long rifles working to take a suspect into custody.

Investigators are working to determine whether shots were fired out of a car or on foot. Police found a bullet hole in the side of a vehicle parked on the street.

