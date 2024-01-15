SELIGMAN, Mo. — One person is dead after authorities responded to a two-story house fire in Seligman on January 14th.

According to the Seligman Fire Department, they attempted to put out the fire until they ran out of water in an engine. Fire hydrants were also frozen which further delayed the SFD.

They received help from the Washburn Fire Department as well as the Pea Ridge and Nebco fire departments in Arkansas to put out the fire. It took around five hours to clear in total.

The victim has not been identified.