TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Sheriff’s Office arrested one person following a fatal shooting in Bradleyville on Thursday, November 2.

According to Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels, deputies responded to an address in Bradleyville for the report of a male with a gunshot wound.

Jon Lovelace, 52, of Bradleyville, was pronounced dead after life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

A male was taken into custody and is currently being held pending formal charges, according to the sheriff.

The suspect’s name is being withheld until formal charges are filed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.