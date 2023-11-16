SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield Police Department spokesperson confirmed that one person has been arrested in connection to the downtown shooting that occurred on Tuesday night.

26-year-old Chaviz Nguyen of Springfield and a female victim were found with their vehicle near the intersection of Campbell Avenue and College Street around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Nguyen died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts from emergency responders. The woman was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.