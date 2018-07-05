Ohio Car Explosion Injures Several - Fireworks Suspected Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. courtesy: WKEF [ + - ] Video

DAYTON, Ohio - - Dayton Police said multiple people were injured when a car exploded Wednesday evening.

Police say fireworks are a possible cause.

Crews responded to the car explosion just after 6 p.m. on Delphos Avenue.

The driver was severely injured, but others outside the car suffered minor injuries.

Dayton Bomb Squad was on scene and said the explosion could be due to fireworks.

To be safe, officials had residents evacuate the area.

“We don’t know what we’re dealing with," said Lt. Jason Hall of the Dayton Bomb Squad. "Safety is always paramount for us and we are going to get people away from the situation, slow things down, and determine what happened to make sure there are no additional threats."

The explosion also damaged nearby buildings. Officials are still investigating the exact cause.