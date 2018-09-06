Officials, Family Believe Body Found Could Be That of Missing Man Video

A body was found in Laclede County Wednesday morning.

Although the person hasn't yet been positively identified, the Sheriff's Office says there is an indication it could be that of a man reported missing last month in Phelps County.

The man's sister, mother and other family members traveled from Angola, New York and are in Lebanon now as this investigation continues.

They told KOLR10 the 40-year-old was traveling through Missouri camping, and the trip was supposed to last about two weeks.

"I just thought that I was going to come out here and find my brother camping, you know, and just had no signal," said Gina Baca. "I have been hiking through the woods. I have tick bites all over me, scratches, scrapes."

Baca says the family was not notified when her brother was reported missing. The last time her mother heard from him was the morning of August 13.

"He promised my mom that he would call every day, and he was... and of a sudden, the calls stopped," Baca said.

A person with the same name and description was reported missing in Rolla, Phelps County, on August 10.

A separate report, on Aug. 13, by the Lebanon Police Department states a six-foot-tall man purchased a shower at the Jones Truck Plaza in Lebanon.

A manager told police after "quite a while" he hadn't seen the man leave yet, so he went to check on him and found blood on the floor. a towel soaked in blood, but the man was nowhere to be found.

That was the last time he was reportedly seen.

About two miles from that gas station, the Laclede County Sheriff's Office says a body was found Wednesday morning, Sept. 5, behind a vacant house on Equestrian Road, just outside Lebanon city limits.

"There are some indicators that it could be the person that was reported missing in Phelps County," said Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap.

He says as of now, no foul play is suspected. But Baca believes otherwise, and that the report from August 13 doesn't tell the whole story.

"There's a lot more," she said.

She says her brother wouldn't harm himself.

"He's a father of five. He was just a good guy; you ask him and he'll do it. He's adventurous," she said.

Sheriff Millsap said the body was too decomposed for the family to see and identify.

"The best evidence to be able to do that is going to be DNA evidence," the sheriff said.

He says DNA results can take anywhere from 8 weeks to six months.

"I'm not leaving without my brother. We came to get him dead or alive," Baca said.

KOLR10 reached out the Lebanon Police Department for more details on that Aug. 13 report but did not hear back in time before this story aired on September 5.

The Laclede County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case of a body found since it happened outside of city limits.