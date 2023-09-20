BRANSON, Mo. — The Oak Ridge Boys are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a farewell tour beginning in Branson on September 20.

The tour runs from September 20 until December 17. The final performance for the band in Branson will be on November 16 at The Mansion Theatre.

“We are doing a farewell tour because we owe it to our fans to say goodbye,” shares William Lee Golden. “They have always been there for us through the good times and the bad. I will always be thankful to every person who came out to a show, bought a t-shirt, played our music, and overall, loved us enough to spend their hard-earned money whenever they could. This tour is for you!”

The Oak Ridge Boys have received four Academy of Country Music, two American Music, five Billboard, four Country Music Association, five Grammy, and twelve Gospel Music Association Dove awards, just to name a few. They are members of the Grand Ole Opry, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

For a list of tour dates, visit the band’s website located here.