NY woman claims she drank soda bottle filled with bleach at Dominican resort where 3 Americans died

LA ROMANA, Dk. (FOX) -- A New York woman claims a soda bottle filled with bleach left her ill and bleeding at the same troubled Dominican Republic resort where at least three U.S. tourists have died suddenly in their rooms.

The incident allegedly occurred at the Grand Bahia Principe resort in La Romana back in October 2018 and follows a series of allegations against the resort.

Awilda Montes, 43, told Fox News that after checking into a luxury room at the resort, she drank a bottle of soda from the minibar that "turned out to be bleach."

"I was rushed to the medic and I was given an IV," she continued. "Had chemical burns throughout my mouth."

The hotel then said they were "investigating" the accident and offered Montes "a free couples massage" in exchange for her silence and "releasing them of any liability."

