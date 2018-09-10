NWS in Springfield will Launch Extra Weather Balloons to Aid in Florence Forecasting Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The National Weather Service here in Springfield is launching extra weather balloons starting Monday along with many other offices along the eastern seaboard to aid in forecasting for Hurricane Florence.

More data obtained means better input into forecast models, and hopefully a better understanding of how our high pressure and Florence will interact.

This interaction will decipher track and impacts.

The National Weather Service upgraded Florence to a Category 4 storm in its 11 a.m. update. Florence now has maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, and gusts up to 140 mph, making it a major hurricane capable of doing "devastating" damage.

Further strengthening is expected, as Florence moves toward North and South Carolina, where it could unleash its fury as the most powerful storm to hit the area in three decades.

Tourists and residents were outside Sunday enjoying pleasant weather, but by Monday emergency management workers had been told to buckle up for what could be a very long week. "This storm gets stronger and stronger" and is on its way to a head-on impact on the Carolinas, CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Florence to hit the shore late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

Swells up to 15 feet high could reach the coast, Myers said, and the storm system is likely to stall when it crosses land, dumping up to 20 inches of rain in some inland locations.

Florence was about 625 miles southeast of Bermuda as of 5 a.m. ET Monday. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and was moving west-northwest at about 9 mph, the hurricane center said.

The center of the hurricane was forecast to move between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday and approach the Southeastern US coast on Thursday as a Category 3 storm or higher, according to the hurricane center.

A Category 3 hurricane packs winds of between 111 and 129 mph, the hurricane center said. Florence has grown into a Category 4, with sustained winds of at least 130 mph as it crosses over the warm Atlantic waters.