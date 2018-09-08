NWA Schools Work to Combat Bullying Video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS -- Schools in Northwest Arkansas are making efforts to combat bullying.

Our affiliate station spoke with several school officials in the area. They all agree that the key is to create a school culture of respect and tolerance.

One big challenge schools are facing is that bullying has moved from the playground to cyberspace.

Shannon Tisher, the principal of Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale believes building connections between students and faculty is the best way to combat bullying in school and online.

"The stronger the relationships are, the more accepting students are of each other and if they feel that they have trusted adults that they can go to, it minimizes all of those situations," Tisher said.

The Fayetteville School District begins bullying education early, even teaching elementary school students to spot signs of bullying and encouraging them to speak up for others.