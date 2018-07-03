Nuisance Home Creates Eyesore for a North Springfield Neighborhood Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.--For the past year, residents in one north Springfield neighborhood have been complaining about a nuisance home where they believe squatters are living and lately, they say the problem has been getting worse.



The neighbor who is complaining about the home is concerned about retaliation so in this story, KOLR10 won't be identifying him or the specific location of the nuisance home.

Behind the fence is what some neighbors might call the house of horrors. Between disturbing the peace….

"The fighting at 3 in the morning and 4 in the morning," says a resident.

And the smell of feces…..

"It just stinks to high Heaven," says a resident

Neighbors in one north Springfield neighborhood have had enough.

"It's got to stop, I'm sick of it just like everybody else," says a resident.

For more than a year, complaints to the city have been made about squatters and everything that comes with it. Neighbors say it's legal for the house to not have running water or electricity, but as a result it's attracting unwelcome guests.

"If I could say anything to the city right now is please help clean this act up, clean this mess up. I think the city could do more," says a resident.

"The standard process that we follow is time consuming because it is a legal process," says Harlan Hill, city of Springfield Architect Director.

Hill says the city has received the complaints about the nuisance home, but have to follow strict guidelines before they can clean the home.

The procedure includes sending a courtesy letter five days after the complaint to the property owner where they have 14 days to respond. If there's no response, they send an order of abatement where they have 15 days to respond. If there's still no response then the city has seven days to do the cleaning.

"That time frame has elapsed for the owners to clean up the property so it has been forwarded to our abatement contractor," says Harlan.

The city is scheduled to clean the home on July 15th.

KOLR10 tried contacting the property owner, but was unable to reach them.

As for the squatting, KOLR10 was told it's a police issue, but they were unavailable Monday for comment.