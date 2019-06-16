Now you can renew hunting, fishing, trapping permits online automatically Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation has rolled out a new way to automatically renew your Missouri hunting, fishing and trapping permits.

Permit Auto-Renewal allows online permit buyers to automatically renew their permits prior to the start of the next season or permit year so they never have an expired permit when they need it most.

Participation in Auto-Renewal is voluntary, and the service can only be activated by the permit buyer. Enrollment in Auto-Renewal can be done during an online permit purchase or by using the “Manage Your Account” feature. Within the “Manage Your Account” feature, users can also update their Auto-Renewal settings including payment method and enrolled permits and turn off the service.

There are no additional fees for the service. Auto-Renewal will automatically charge permit buyers for their enrolled permits.

To read the rest of the story, click here.