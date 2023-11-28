The Ozarks have been left high dry when it comes to November precipitation, picking up 0.67″ of rain. November 2023 has been the driest month since November 2017. When Guns N’ Roses sang about a cold November rain, they weren’t talking about this year.

Springfield did not see a drop of rain for the first 18 days of November. Of the five days we’ve seen precipitation, no day has measured over 0.10″. On average, Springfield picks up 3.56″ for the month of November.

Across the Ozarks, Rolla is the only NOAA reporting site picking up less than Springfield. Rolla has measured 0.40″ of rain for the month.

The good news is there is rain expected this week. The chance of rain will move in Wednesday night and bring a nice, steady soaking through Friday morning.

A widespread inch of rain or move will be possible across the area.