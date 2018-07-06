Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport to add New Airlines Video

BENTONVILLE, Ar. -- Though pilot numbers may be dropping, airline options in the area are increasing.

The Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport hasn't added a new airline in nearly a decade, which has forced customers to go elsewhere for discounted options, until now.

"We would love to have more airlines using this facility. Part of the problem is consolidation in the industry. At one point we had seven airlines here. We are basically down to four."

That was director Kelly Johnson saying XNA may be adding cheaper flights with lower fares, such as Southwest Airlines.

Over the last month, the airport has met with at least eight other carriers not currently in the northwest Arkansas market, such as Alaska Airlines and Spirit.

Right now, Allegiant, American, Delta and United offer flights in and out of the airport.

But you'll have to wait for the rest of the flights.

Negotiations are still in the works.