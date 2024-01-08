SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Golden Corral restaurant on North Kansas Expressway in Springfield has closed its doors.

According to the Golden Corral website, the restaurant located at 2734 N. Kansas Expressway is permanently closed.

Strangely, on Sunday, Jan. 7, on the Golden Corral Facebook page for that location, a post stated “Nothing beats enjoying a great meal and a few smiles, we’re honored to serve extra helpings of both” despite the page also saying that it is permanently closed.

OzarksFirst got no response when calling the Kansas Expressway location. When speaking with an employee at the Primrose Place location, they said they knew nothing about the closing and that the northern location had a different owner.

No explanation for the closing has been reported, but KTTS reported a letter was taped to the door of the restaurant stating, “Thank you to all our wonderful customers for the last 18 years. Unfortunately, this Golden Corral location is closed.”

A search through the most recent health code violations conducted on Dec. 6 found these violations, but it is still unclear if there is any connection: