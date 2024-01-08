SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Golden Corral restaurant on North Kansas Expressway in Springfield has closed its doors.
According to the Golden Corral website, the restaurant located at 2734 N. Kansas Expressway is permanently closed.
Strangely, on Sunday, Jan. 7, on the Golden Corral Facebook page for that location, a post stated “Nothing beats enjoying a great meal and a few smiles, we’re honored to serve extra helpings of both” despite the page also saying that it is permanently closed.
OzarksFirst got no response when calling the Kansas Expressway location. When speaking with an employee at the Primrose Place location, they said they knew nothing about the closing and that the northern location had a different owner.
No explanation for the closing has been reported, but KTTS reported a letter was taped to the door of the restaurant stating, “Thank you to all our wonderful customers for the last 18 years. Unfortunately, this Golden Corral location is closed.”
A search through the most recent health code violations conducted on Dec. 6 found these violations, but it is still unclear if there is any connection:
- Priority Violations Found: 3
- Observed: The following food contact surfaces were found dirty and were properly washed, rinsed, and sanitized upon notifying the manager: X2 slicers found dirty at salad bar prep area with food residue. X4 ladles found dirty with food residue and staining-X1 spatula found dirty with food residue
- Observed: Potato soup temped at 125.0F-130.0F two hours after placing in soup hot holder. Upon notifying the manager, soup was reheated and soup hot holder temperature was adjusted to allow for proper hot holding temperature. Corrected on site.
- Observed: Multiple food containers found chipped, cracked, or burned. Containers were removed and discarded by manager upon notification. Corrected on site.
- Nonpriority Violations Found: 6
- Observed: General cleaning frequency needs to be increased in the following areas:-Walk-In coolers need to be more frequently cleaned due to mold development. The hood vent above the dishwashing machine needs to be cleaned more frequently due to mold development. The bottom portion of the main grill needs to be cleaned more frequently due to build-up of food/grilling debris. General cleaning frequency needs to be increased behind food equipment and hard to reach areas throughout the facility.
- Observed: Damages in the following areas will need to be repaired in following areas: Floor and wall tiles throughout the facility missing or broken.-Corner siding/seams on walls throughout the facility. Coving on the bottom of walls throughout the facility.
- Observed: Wooden shelf at the service station needs to be resealed/repainted. The shelf also has a visible hole which will need to be resealed.
- Observed: Light bulbs found unshielded over chicken/fish prep area. Light bulbs will need to be shatterproof or properly shielded by the next regular inspection
- Observed: Hot holder in kitchen being sealed with washcloths. Washcloths will need to be removed and unit will need to be properly resealed by next regular inspection.
- Observed: Wiping cloths not being held in sanitizer in between uses. The manager was notified and education was provided. The manager placed wiping cloths into sanitizer solution, corrected on site.