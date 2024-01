SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An early morning house fire has destroyed a home in northern Springfield.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, first responders were dispatched to a home on fire near the intersection of E. Atlantic St. and N. Benton Ave. around 7:00 a.m. on Friday.

Assistant Chief of Operations Bryan Newberry told OzarksFirst the home is a total loss and the cause is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.