SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A North Carolina-based restaurant is having its grand opening this weekend in Springfield.

‘Go Burrito!’ is a California-style burrito chain that will open on Friday, March 24, at 11:00 a.m. at 2100 W Republic Rd #124 in the Magers Crossing shopping center.

The restaurant has a variety of food including nachos, salads, quesadillas, and—as their Facebook page describes— “burritos as big as your head!”

“Our motto is go fresh, go fast, go burrito! And I think that’s what you’re going to see when you come here,” said owner Lucas Forchler. He grew up in Springfield before moving out of state for college.

While spending some time on the West Coast, Forchler met the franchise owner and was introduced to Go Burrito.

“We moved back to Springfield to be closer to family and my wife and I just decided, ‘Hey, you know, we’ve always loved Go Burrito! Why don’t we make one here?'” said Forschler.

After two years of planning, location scouting, and then construction, Go Burrito! will hold its grand opening on Friday.

Forschler says the other portion of the Go Burrito! experience is the full-service bar. Unfortunately, they are still working to get it up and running.

“What makes it stand out? I think it’s the atmosphere in the bar and the vibe. A lot of places you go that are fast, casual, they really don’t have an environment where you want to spend a lot of time,” said Forschler. “[Go Burrito is] going to be a place where you and your friends would want to go and spend time with each other.”