News

Non-Profit to Give Shoes to Robberson Students

By:

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 04:47 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 04:47 AM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Athletic shoes -- something every child shouldn't be without. Thanks to a donation, the students of Robberson Community school won't have to.

The non-profit Just for Kicks, co-founded by Greenwood Laboratory senior John Sharp,has raised more then $8,000 donations to purchase more then 200 pairs of shoes. 

Sharp will handout these shoes today at noon at Robberson. Just for Kicks teamed up with under Armour to provide the students with quality shoes to help children remain active and healthy.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected