No Progress in Lake Bella Vista Dispute

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) -- There is no movement yet in the back and forth fight over Lake Bella Vista and the dam that has stirred up controversy for several years.

The discussion was ultimately delayed and removed from Tuesday night's agenda.

However, several members of the activist group Friends of Little Sugar Creek attended the meeting to continue their push for a free flowing creek.

At this time the group says the greatest challenge is to break down the deed -- dated back to 2000 -- which clarifies the purpose and longevity of the dam and who has the ultimate say in what to do with it.

After the meeting, activist Greg Van Horn offered a statement regarding the future of the dam.

"We need to do a better job of getting the city to move on what the parks department recommended, which is to remove the dam and let the creek run free," Van Horn said.

