SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With the April 4 general municipal election just two weeks away, Missourians can now vote early with the beginning of no-excuse absentee voting.

No-excuse absentee voting allows you to vote early without giving a reason or excuse.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says he anticipates more voters coming in to cast an absentee ballot.

“This is a great opportunity to see who’s running for school board, who’s running for city council, look at the issues and who’s going to be on the ballot and get the chance to be an informed voter and learn about the voting process,” said Schoeller.

During the 2019 municipal election, about 30,000 people in Greene County cast their ballot, which comes out to about 17% of eligible voters.

According to the National Civic League, across the U.S., only 15-27% of eligible voters cast a ballot in their local election.

Last year, Governor Parson signed an election integrity bill that allows for the final two weeks of absentee voting for voters to come in person and vote without having to give a reason why.

Schoeller said this is a way for younger voters to come out and learn more about the issues and candidates.

“These are perfect elections to come and cast your ballot on,” Schoeller said. “There are going to be one or two issues on your ballot. There’s going to be a handful of candidates but it is a smaller ballot than you would experience in an August or November election.”

To submit your in-person absentee vote, you must have one of the following forms of photo ID:

A valid Missouri driver’s or non-driver’s license.

A valid military ID or veteran’s ID.

A valid United States passport.

Another form of photo ID issued by the U.S. or Missouri.

In-person absentee voting can be done at 1126 North Boonville Ave., at the County Clerk’s Office. You can cast your ballot from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.