Madison Tower Residents to Have No AC Through the Weekend Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Residents in a public housing building have no air conditioning and will likely remain without AC throughout the weekend.

Madison Tower provides low-income housing for families, including many seniors in Springfield. Two days ago the AC went out for everyone living there, and it seems it won't be fixed until Monday.

"I've been living here since last Saturday so less than a week," said Justin Balk, who for the last couple days hasn't spent much time in his apartment.

"It's been really hot like in the midday, so I've been trying to not be in the apartment.," he said. "My apartment has been 80-82 at the most."

Other residents told me their apartments got up to 87 degrees

"It's really hot and stuffy," said Carrie Winkle said she reached out to the Senior Center for some help

"They were able to give me six fans," she said, which have been distributed to some residents at Madison Tower.

Some residents were hanging out in the lobby, where the AC is working.

A tenant said the office provided them with a list of cooling centers around town. Some of those are the downtown YMCA and libraries around town.

Signs have been placed on the front door, near the elevator and the mailboxes. One of them says those 60 and over can call senior age for a cab voucher for transportation to the cooling centers.

Those who are under the age of 60 can call the Southwest Center. The phones numbers are provided.

Another sign reads "an emergency air conditioning unit has been located and will be placed Monday." And asks residents to be patient. And for the most part, residents are doing just that.

"It's relatively manageable but uncomfortable," said Balk.

"No worries no complaints, I'm just worried about the older people, that's all," Winkle said.

KOLR10 reached out to the Housing Authority of Springfield but did not hear back in time for this story.



----



Senior Age: 417-862-0762

Southwest Center: 417-866-1188



Housing Authority Springfield

