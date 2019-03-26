Nixa Students Speak Up for Mental Health with "Say Something Week"

NIXA, Mo. - Nixa High School students are taking a stand against violence and suicide with "Say Something Week."

The week is packed with activities intended to teach the community about warning signs, signals and treats to watch for on social media that might indicate self-harm or harm to others.

"If somebody is normally happy, and they seem a little down, even though it may not be a big deal, [students] still need to tell a trusted adult so that person can talk to someone," said Nixa teacher Courtney Heman. "The key is, the trusted adult will make the decision about whether it's serious, or what needs to happen next-- the kids just need to tell us."

Students participate for multiple reasons, whether they want to be a friendly face in the hallway, or to combat an issue that directly effected them. The common goal is to promote mental health awareness.

"One of my friends that was in band with me, actually took his own life a couple years ago and that was what sort of sparked all of this," said Nixa senior David Holgerson. "It really effected our whole band especially, and our entire school."

"It gives a lot of people somewhere they can go if they need anything, and they know that the students and the teachers here just really support each other," added senior Sean Sample.

The school will offer different events and social media hashtags throughout the entire week: