NIXA, Mo. — Nixa Police are trying to find a runaway teen, Madelyn Price.

Price is described as a 16-year-old female, 5′ 9″ tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

Madelyn Price

Price’s parents told police she left her home in Nixa around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, with her black Austrailian Shepherd/pit bull mix dog.

According to a press release from the City of Nixa, she was last seen in the parking lot of Stone Meadows Apartments, getting into a vehicle with an unknown person(s).

At this time, she is not considered to be at risk or endangered.

If you know her location, please contact Nixa Police immediately by calling 417-725-2510.