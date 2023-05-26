UPDATE 1:30 P.M. — Charles Huett has been found safe.

Original article:

NIXA, Mo. — The Nixa Police Department issued a statement asking people to be on the lookout for a missing man suffering from dementia.

According to a press release, Charles F. Huett, 73. went missing earlier today and concerned family members reached out to the police for help finding him.

Huett has dementia and left his home believing that he had a doctor’s appointment in Springfield. He was last seen driving south on Highway 13 over the Kimberling City Bridge at 9:15 a.m. today. This is the opposite direction of Springfield.

He left in a grey Ford F-150 with the license plate 5KB-K56. The truck has a front-bumper push bar, a U.S. Navy license plate cover, striped service ribbon and SEABEES stickers on the tailgate and a bed cover.

Huett is 5-foot-7-inches and weighs around 175 pounds. He has brown eyes, short grey hair and a scruffy grey beard. He also has a tattoo on his left arm that says “America Love It or Leave It.”

Huett may have a handgun and could consider self-harming. He and his family moved to Nixa in 2019 and they have connections to the Poplar Bluff area.